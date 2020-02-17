CVC demands alternate route to the currently congested road leading to Perur temple

Covai Post Network

The Citizens Voice Club has sought alternate road facilities to the heritage Arulmigu Patteeswara Swamy temple as the approach road to the shrine is highly congested.

Sri Arulmigu Patteeswara Swamy temple at Perur taluk in Coimbatore district is a centuries – old pilgrimage centre attracting lakhs of devotees from all over Tamil Nadu, the neighboring States and also from the north.

Besides, quite a good number of pilgrims and tourists visit Vellingiri Hills, Isha Foundation, Vaidegi Falls, Kovai Kutraalam and Karunya Educational Institutions at the foot of the Western Ghats.

According to CM Jayaraman, Secretary, Citizens Voice Club, the only route available to the temple and all other aforementioned places from Coimbatore city is the Siruvani Main Road. Most of the time, especially on the festival occasions, the road gets congested, at times, leading to frequent stagnation between the Noyyal river bridge and the temple, causing extraordinary inconvenience to the road using public, and the local population.

Under these circumstances, it is requested that laying of an alternative road. The space on the northern bank of the Noyyal river between the Vaaikkaal paalam(வாய்க்கால் பாலம்) bus stop (on the Northern side of the Noyyal river bridge) and the Perur Padithurai bridge, running approximately for about 1.5 kilometers will be quite suitable and will be highly beneficial not only for the pilgrims visiting the temple but also the entire local population, he added.