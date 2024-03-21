Dalmia Cements is now an RCF Expert

Covai Post Network

Dalmia Cements launched its latest brand positioning campaign called ‘RCF Expert’, short for denoting its cement’s power in strengthening the Roof, Column and Foundation of a house.

The campaign was introduced to hundreds of its dealers from Coimbatore, Pollachi and Tiruppur at a promotion event held here. Representatives from Dalmia said that they are working on multiple channels to promote Dalmia Cement as the RCF Expert, including a massive tie up with Jio Cinemas in order to introduce the TVC during IPL 2024.

At the meeting, they also explained the various loyalty benefits available for dealers, and how they can be accessed.

Talking about what makes Dalmia an RCF Expert, the company said “The strength and durability of the Roof, Column and Foundation are the two most important things to consider while choosing the best cement for home construction. These three structural elements together act like the backbone of your home. All the variants of Dalmia Cement come infused with Nano Bonding Technology which makes it the best cement for RCF and home construction.”

“Dalmia Cement’s Nano Bonding Technology (NBT) uses specialized nano-particles in its concrete mix, swiftly sealing gaps to prevent the passage of air, moisture, chemicals, and pollutants. This innovation ensures a resilient structure that resists cracks and corrosion.”