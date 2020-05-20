Dance troupes from Coimbatore seek permission to perform

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dance artists from the district today requested the collector financial assistance and also permission to conduct dance programmes.

The artists, one dressed up as Coronavirus, came to the office of collector and submitted a petition which narrated the plight of dance troupe and artistes due to the lock down for the last two months.

The dance troupes and workers have no no income to support their families following ban on conducting programmes.

Besides these troupes, functioning from rented buildings have no no money to pay the rent and an association “save and Support Dance Industry” was supporting by providing relief measures for those affected by the joblessness.

The artists requested the collector, K Rajamani to take steps to waive off the rent for the last two months and also help the make-up artistes and their family who are solely depended on the dance industry and save them penury.