19 Jan 2019, Edition - 1285, Saturday
Coimbatore

Dates and venue details of mega mela from BSNL, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 19, 2019

Coimbatore: BSNL, Coimbatore is organising  Mega Melas.for the benefit of general public.    
  
Bus stand, Palladam  21.01.2019 and 22.01.2019

Old Bus stand, Tirupur, Edayarpalayam, Thadakam road junction, Near MCIT Engineering College,Pollachi   22.01.2019 and 23.01.2019

New Bus stand Tirupur 23.01.19 and 24.01.2019

Chetti Veedhi(CBT), 24.01.2019

Near Tamilnadu Theatre, Palladam Road Tirupur, Near GCT,Thadakam road 24.01.2019 and 25.01.2019

Bus stand, Thondamuthur 28.01.2019

Madukkarai Market – Opp. To Nataraj Hospital 29.01.2.019

Sale of new Mobile SIM cards, booking of new BSNL landline, Broadband  FTTH connections and other services  can be done during Mela days.

New LL/BB/FTTH connections are now offered with free installation charges.

Customers can also opt for cash back scheme for new/existing LL/BB connections.

Further, customers can also reconnect their landline phone and .broadband connection which is lying disconnected due to non-payment of bill, a BSNL release said.

