Day’s count hits 87,three more die

It was a record high for the Nilgiris on Sunday.

With a shocking count of 87 new infections,the total number of Covid positive cases in the district till date has gone up to 1325.

The death count has also gone upto eight, with three persons,a male aged 66 of R.K.Puram in Ooty,a female aged 47 of Mount Road in Coonoor and a woman aged 70 of Anikorai-Thuneri being the latest to succumb.

Of the new infections,as many as 28 were contacts of persons who had attended a funeral at Kannerimukku near Kotagiri recently.

They belonged to villages like Kookalthorai, Uyilatty and Billicombai.

While 1041 have been cured,276 are undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.