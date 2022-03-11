Defence college welcomes its new commandant

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington near here has got a new chief.

Lieutenant General S.Mohan has assumed charge as Commandant of the institution.He took over from Lieutenant General M.J.S.Kahlon.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Amaravatinagar, Tamil Nadu, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and was commissioned in Corps of Army Air Defence in Jun 1986. Being a native of Tamil Nadu and having undergone his initial schooling in the state, the General Officer has the pulse of the local population and a flair for communication. He is also conversant with

the rich history, customs and traditions of Tamil Nadu.

The General is highly decorated and has 36 years of varied experience in all sectors of Indian Army. He has commanded an Air Defence Regiment in Desert Sector, a Mountain Brigade in Line of Actual Control and a Mountain Strike Division in Eastern Theatre. He has also served abroad in United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone and as India’s Defence Attache to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

DSSC is the only institution of its kind in India, which moved from Quetta (Pakistan) in 1948 and has completed 74 years at Wellington. It is also one of the premier Tri Services institution of Indian Armed Forces, training 500 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, Civilian Gazetted Officers as well as International Officers from Friendly Foreign Countries.