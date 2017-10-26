26 Oct 2017, Edition - 835, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Cops arrest 7 people, 5 yesterday and 2 earlier today, for alleged links with the ISIS in Kannur district of Kerala
  • 23 people killed, 43 injured in Indonesia fireworks factory fire, reports AFP
  • leader Sachin Pilot moves High Court against Rajasthan govt’s Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance 2017 (ANI)
  • BJP to hold 1st ever BJP State executive meet in Srinagar on Sunday
Coimbatore

Dengue drive : Civic body instructs cleaning at GKNM Hospital , Gandhi Park traffic island

Covai Post Network
October 26, 2017

While Coimbatore Corporation officials are busy conducting awareness campaign throughout the city on dengue, it looks like they have failed to check their own backyard. An unused fountain traffic island at the Gandhi Park junction has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The traffic island has not been in use for quite sometime, as a result the two tanks in it are full of dirty water, plastic waste and empty liquor bottles. Recent rains brought more water to the tanks.

According to S. Vinod, District President of Swami Vivekananda Peravai water has been stagnating in the tank for the last 20 days. “I informed the Corporation officials and sanitary workers. Some officials said the area did not come under their jurisdiction. I even alerted officials involved in dengue awareness drives. But they are busy conducting door-to-door campaigns. They are not worried about this place that has become a major breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

As his repeated pleas fell on deaf ears, he highlighted the situation through his facebook post.When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said steps would be taken to clean the tank at the earliest.

GKNM Hospital here was recently directed to clear its backyard by a team of Corporation officials. The officials, who visited the hospital near Avinashi Road, felt the ‘uncleared’ space could lead to breeding of mosquitoes.

“We instructed them to clean the space as we felt it could become a place for mosquitoes to breed. No larvae was found in the hospital premises, but we didn’t want to take any chances. The hospital members immediately agreed and followed our instructions,” Public Health Officer K. Santhosh Kumar said.

