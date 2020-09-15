  • Download mobile app
15 Sep 2020
DFYI stage demo against NEET and NEP in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2020

Coimbatore: The DYFI workers today staged a demonstration here seeking withdrawal of NEET and New Education Policy.

Considering the recent three suicides on a single day in Tamil Nadu, the Centre should immediately cancel the NEET, the workers said.

The similar voices were heard across the Country, as the students were not not mentally prepared to appear for the Test due to Covid-19 scare.

The workers blamed both the Centre and State governments for their negligence, leading to the suicides.

Demanding withdrawal of the new educational policy, DYFI also wanted to bring the education into State list.

