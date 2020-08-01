District breaches 5,000 mark

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The total number of active Covid-19 positive cases crossed 5,000 today in the district

The district recorded 238 fresh cases taking the tally of active cases to 5,059, according to a State Medical Bulletin.

There were 64 deaths in the district so far and 1,750 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and at their respective homes.

Erode reported eight cases, taking the tally to 732 and 172 are presently under treatment with 9 deaths have been recorded.

With 50 fresh cases, the tally went up to 3,670 in Salem of which 1,092 are under treatment and rest discharged. Salem reported 33 deaths.

Tirupur recorded 36 fresh cases taking the tally to 909. 317 are undergoing treatment, with the number of deaths being 11 so far.