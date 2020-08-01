  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2020, Edition - 1845, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19
  • PM Narendra odi condoles the death of Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh
  • In fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role: PM Modi
Travel

Coimbatore

District breaches 5,000 mark

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2020

Coimbatore : The total number of active Covid-19 positive cases crossed 5,000 today in the district

The district recorded 238 fresh cases taking the tally of active cases to 5,059, according to a State Medical Bulletin.

There were 64 deaths in the district so far and 1,750 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and at their respective homes.

Erode reported eight cases, taking the tally to 732 and 172 are presently under treatment with 9 deaths have been recorded.

With 50 fresh cases, the tally went up to 3,670 in Salem of which 1,092 are under treatment and rest discharged. Salem reported 33 deaths.

Tirupur recorded 36 fresh cases taking the tally to 909. 317 are undergoing treatment, with the number of deaths being 11 so far.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿