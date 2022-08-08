District collector Dr. Sameeran Congratulates, Nehru Rifle academy shooters for winning Gold / Silver / Bronze Medals in various categories in 47th State shooting competition

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Shooters belong to Nehru Rifle Academy studying in various Govt. and Private Schools have won 4 Gold, 6 Silver & 2 Bronze Medals in the 47TH STATE LEVEL SHOOTING COMPETETION held at Trichy.

About this successful event Nehru Rifle Academy President Dr. P. Krishnakumar & the Secretary Mr. S. Ajay Athithan said that this shooting academy is successfully inaugurated in the year 2016 and running successfully till now with 230 students trained for shooting sports so far.

There has been more special training / personal coaching been provided by RENOWNED SHOOTERS for the Academy shooters to participate in NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL level competitions. We are also providing all the special shooting range facilities along with SPORTS QUOTA for the qualified shooters at our college in various departments.

At present last month from 24th July to 31st July at Trichy rifle club state level competitions been organized by TAMILNADU SHOOTING ASSOCIATION and our Nehru Rifle Academy shooters

“Twinkle Yadav” won GOLD MEDAL in 10 meter Air Pistol women category.

“Preethi” won GOLD MEDAL in 10 meter Air Pistol Master women category.

“Jai Kishore” won GOLD MEDAL in 50 meter open sight rifle prone men category.

:Karthik Dhanapal” won BRONZE MEDAL in 50 meter open sight rifle prone men category.

“Shajay” won 1 BRONZE / 3 SILVER in 10 meter open sight Sub youth / youth / junior & senior men category.

“Manav” won SILVER MEDAL in 10 meter open sight sub youth men category.

“Swarnalatha” won GOLD MEDAL in 10 meter open sight MASTER WOMEN category.

“Priyadharshini” won SILVER MEDAL in 10 meter open sight sub youth women category.

Our District Collector Dr. Sameeran IAS have congratulated each and every one personally and mentioning that our other Indian sports team are really doing well in the common wealth games and shooters in world cup also he wished winners of NEHRU RIFLE ACADEMY should participate in these kind of national and international competition very soon.

In these medal distribution ceremony Dr. P. Krishnakumar – CEO Secretary (Nehru Group Of institutions / Vice-president (Nehru Rifle Academy) , Secretary – S. Ajay Athithan , Pro / Director Mr. A. Muralidharan and the parents of the shooters have participated in these medal distribution ceremony.