District level sports tournament for differently-abled sports persons to be held

The district level sports and games tournament for differently-abled sports persons will be organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) – Nilgiris division in the district on October 25.

According to the press release from District Sports Officer, the sports and games tournament is conducted under four different categories for both men and women under physically challenged, total blind and partially sighted, intellectually challenged and hearing impaired.

In order to participate in this event, sports person should bring the certificate for differently abled persons issued by the recognized medical practitioner / District Rehabilitation Officer.

The sports person securing first place in all the events will be eligible to represent the district in the state level tournament. There is no age limit for the participants in the tournament.

The certificates and medals will be issued to the sports persons securing first three places in individuals events and first places for the group events.