19 Oct 2017, Edition - 828, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

District level sports tournament for differently-abled sports persons to be held

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2017

The district level sports and games tournament for differently-abled sports persons will be organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) – Nilgiris division in the district on October 25.

According to the press release from District Sports Officer, the sports and games tournament is conducted under four different categories for both men and women under physically challenged, total blind and partially sighted, intellectually challenged and hearing impaired.

In order to participate in this event, sports person should bring the certificate for differently abled persons issued by the recognized medical practitioner / District Rehabilitation Officer.

The sports person securing first place in all the events will be eligible to represent the district in the state level tournament. There is no age limit for the participants in the tournament.

The certificates and medals will be issued to the sports persons securing first three places in individuals events and first places for the group events.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Bok Choy
October 16, 2017

Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...

Read More