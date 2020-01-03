DMK alliance make inroads into rural pockets in rural areas of Western TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Opposition DMK alliance has made significant inroads into the AIADMK Citadel of Western Region comprising eight district, if the results of rural local body elections are any indication.

Of the 17 panchayat ward councillors AIADMK, which had won 16 seats in last elections, had won only 10 seats and its ally BJP one Seat, remaining going to DMK Alliance.

In Nilgiris, of the six district councillors post, opposition DMK could win five seats, leaving only one for AIADMK.

Results. Pollachi South: Total seats – 13 AIADMK- 5, DMK – 8

Sultanpet:- Total 13–AIADMK- 6 DMK – 4 Congress – 2 Independent – 1

Thondamuthur: Total seat – 9 AIADMK – 6 DMK – 3

Kinathukkadavu: Total- 17– AIADMK- 9, DMK – 5 MDMK – 1 DMDK – 1

Independent – 1

Madukkarai Panchayat Union: Total seats – 6 DMK – 3 AIADMK – 3

Periyanaickenpalayam: (12) – AIADMK – 8 DMK – 3 Independent – 1

Annamalai Panchayat Union: Total-13 AIADMK 5 DMK 4 BJP 1 Congress 1

Independent 1

Pollachi North: Total-17 AIADMK – 11 DMK – 6

Karamadai Panchayat Union: Total seats -21 AIADMK – 15 DMK – 6

Sarkar Samakulam: Total seats -5 AIADMK – 3 DMK – 2

Annur Panchayat Union: Total seats – 15 AIADMK – 5 DMK – 5 Independent – 1

BJP – 2, DMDK – 1 and Congress – 1

Tirupur:

District Councillors total: 17 AIADMK: 13, DMK: 3 , Congress: 1

Panchayat Union Councillor total 170 AIADMK: 57, DMK: 75, Congress: 9

DMDK: 4, BJP: 3, CPI: 2, MDMK: 1 CPM: 1 and Independent: 18

Meanwhle, the winning celebrations of a independent candidate of Subaramaniam was short-lived and ended in tragedy, when his 21 year old son swooned and died during the victory march.

Subramaniam had won from Udayanur panchayat in Tirupur and was celebrating with his supporters last night. Suddenly his son Karthick fell unconcious and was taken to the government hospital there, where he was declared brought dead.