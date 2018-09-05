  • Download mobile app

05 Sep 2018

DMK seeks permission to renovate Anna’s statue, compound wall

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2018

Coimbatore : DMK today sought permission from the City Corporation to renovate the statue of C N Annadurai in Gandhipuram and also the compound wall, installed by the party.

Talking to reporters DMK Singanallur MLA, N Karthik said that he and party functionaries have met the Corporation Special officer, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan in this regard, as both the statue and wall were lying without proper maintenance.

Stating that there are lot of problems in 100 wards of the city, particularly roads and other infrastructure, Karthik said that after digging for
laying pipes for under ground drainage, large pits were still remain open, posing danger to the general public and traffic.

He came to know about the works on Smart City project only through newspapers, Karthik said adding that the corporation should take efforts to consult experts from various departments, former mayors, deputy mayors, and all MPs before finalising any projects.

