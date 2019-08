Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district DMK on Friday sent relief materials, including rice bags, worth Rs 10 lakh to neighbouring Kerala affected by the recent rain.

The truck, carrying four tonnes of rice, food articles and clothing, was flagged off by party urban secretary and Singanallur MLA N Karthik.

The consignment, as per the instructions from party president MK Stalin, was the first instalment to that State and more materials would be sent in days to come, Karthik said.