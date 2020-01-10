  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2020, Edition - 1641, Friday
DMK workers held on segregation project in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2020

Coimbatore :  About  300 DMK workers, led by party MLA N Karthik, were held today, for attempting to stage demonstration seeking to shift a garbage segregation unit coming up at a junction where there was a large public concentration and houses in Ward 57.
   
They raised slogans against the unit–Micro Composting Centre– by claiming that this would result in health hazards foul smell to the area, where a large population was living.
   
Considering this, the corporation should shift the unit to a lonely place on the outskirts, so that people live without any health problem, Karthik said.
   
Besides, nearly one thousand are visiting the RTO training grounds near the area,he said and urged the Corporation to stop the construction, if not agitation will be intensified with the support of the affected people.

 

