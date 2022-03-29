DoPT Partners with Isha for Leadership Program 61 government officers attend program at Isha Yoga Center

Covai Post Network

The Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, in association with Isha Foundation organized a 5-day In-Service Leadership Program for its officers. The Inner Engineering and Leadership Program was conducted at the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu between 21st and 25th March. Officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) and other officers under the Central Staffing Scheme participated in the Program specially designed by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, and conducted by highly trained Isha teachers.

The primary objectives of the Program include enhancing one’s ability to handle stressful situations; improving inter-departmental collaboration to achieve governance objectives; improving interpersonal relationships; personal and professional clarity and a deep sense of inner peace and fulfilment. When implemented as a lifestyle, the holistic Program also offers numerous long-term health benefits including relief from chronic physical and mental ailments.

The Program content is designed for government officials holding senior leadership positions in central and state governments. It is a blend of powerful tools derived from the Yogic sciences and insights on contemporary and relevant leadership. It enables participants to achieve inner balance and leverage its powerful impact on their effectiveness as leaders and as human beings. The Program is designed to help participants realize their limitless potential and enable those within their sphere of influence to realize their own potential.

The 5-day Program included meditation sessions guided by Sadhguru; a holistic set of Yoga postures; initiation into Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, a powerful 21-minute process that unlocks access to unexplored possibilities; and a Leadership Program specially tailored for Leaders in Government.