Drastic decline in fatal accidents in the city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Compared to 277 accidental deaths in 2017, the city witnessed a drastic decline, numbering 154 in the just concluded 2018.

The city has recorded 1,299 accidents during 2017 and in 2018, it has come down to 1,133, an official police release said on Monday.

With traffic violations also coming down compared to 2017, the penalty realised was to the rune of Rs.99,50,550. The incidents have come down by 22,864. All these were achieved due to better traffic management and monitoring the movement of vehicles, it said.

Steps taken to prevent students and youth falling prey to narcotic substances, including ganja, resulted in seizure of 500 kgs of Ganja being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh alone.

So far police seized 647 kgs of ganja and arrested 116 persons involved in the crime, during 2018.

Compared to 73 persons being detained under Goondas act in 2017, in 2018, it has increased to 140, the release said.