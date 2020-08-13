  • Download mobile app
13 Aug 2020
Driver, cleaner die in head- on collision of their lorry with truck

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2020

Coimbatore : A two-member crew of a mini lorry died on the spot, when their vehicle collided head on with a tanker truck in the early hours of Thursday at L and T Bypass road.

The mini lorry was coming to the city from Kerala, the speeding truck was coming from opposite direction when the mishap occured, police said.

The dead driver has been identified as Veerasamy from Tirupur and another body was yet to be identified. The tanker truck driver, Sekar of Mettur in Salem district, wad admitted to the private hospital with minor injuries.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem to the Government Hospital and further investigations on, they said.

