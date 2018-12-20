  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018, Edition - 1256, Friday
Coimbatore

Drunk man hurls stone at minister’s house, arrested

Covai Post Network

December 20, 2018

Coimbatore : Police have arrested a man on charges of throwing stone at the hosue of State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani in the city.

The policemen on duty at the house at Mailkal off Palakkad Main Road heard the sound of window panes of the house damaged and a man walking at a distance of the house late last night, police said on Thursday.

The guards on duty chased and nabbed the person, whc was identified as Sivadas hailing from Palakkad in Kerala.

Further investigation revealed that he was working in a factory near Velumani’s house and was under the influence of liquor, they said.

