Drunken brawl takes toll of two

Coimbatore : In a drunken brawl, two persons stabbed each other to death around midnight Monday in the city, police said Tuesday.

According to police, Britto, a painter by profession along with his friend Prabhu had gone to consume liquor in a government outlet in the city.

While returning, they entered into argument with three persons in the bar and Britto stabbed Raju one of the trio and fled the scene.

However the trio followed Britto to the house and started scolding him. Suddenly Raju picked up a knife and stabbed Britto around midnight, resulting in his spot death.

Raju too succumbed to injuries at a hospital later today, police added.