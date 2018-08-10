Dry day in Coimbatore on August 15

Covai Post Network

District Collector T N Hariharan today ordered a ban on sale of liquor across the district on August 15, Independence Day.

Sale of liquor was totally banned in Government-run TASMAC outlets, bars, recreation clubs and star hotels on that day, the Collector said in a statement.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violated the order and also found indulging in sales of liquor, it said.