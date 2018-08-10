  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
  • Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
  • SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
  • Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
  • ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
  • Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
  • Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Travel

Coimbatore

Dry day in Coimbatore on August 15

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2018

District Collector T N Hariharan today ordered a ban on sale of liquor across the district on August 15, Independence Day.

Sale of liquor was totally banned in Government-run TASMAC outlets, bars, recreation clubs and star hotels on that day, the Collector said in a statement.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violated the order and also found indulging in sales of liquor, it said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿