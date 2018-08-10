10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
- Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
- SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
- Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
- ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
- Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
- Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Dry day in Coimbatore on August 15
Covai Post Network
August 10, 2018
District Collector T N Hariharan today ordered a ban on sale of liquor across the district on August 15, Independence Day.
Sale of liquor was totally banned in Government-run TASMAC outlets, bars, recreation clubs and star hotels on that day, the Collector said in a statement.
Stringent action would be taken against those who violated the order and also found indulging in sales of liquor, it said.