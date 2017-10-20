DSP accused of assaulting MDMK dist secy

Ooty: MDMK NIlgiris district secretary Attari Nandan on Friday alleged that a police official in the rank of DSP had assaulted him over a property dispute in his family.According to Nandan, who got admitted in a hospital in Attari, there was a dispute between him and his late brother Raman’s family over a property in his village. The case, however, went in favour of his brother.

In his complaint, he said that as he had a share in the property, he went to the place to measure the land, but

P Sangu, the Rural DSP, objected to it and deemed it as trespassing.

In the argument that ensued, Sangu abused and manhandled and abused him, Nandan, who got admitted to a hospital, claimed. The officer, when contacted, refuted his allegation.