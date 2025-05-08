  • Download mobile app
08 May 2025, Edition - 3586, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • “If Edappadi Palaniswami permits, a thousand young members from the Virudhunagar district AIADMK are prepared to take up arms and engage in battle under my command.” – Former AIADMK Minister Rajendra Balaji
  • “India is ready to deal with any counter-attack by Pakistan” – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
  • Central govt orders extension of CBI Director Praveen Sood’s tenure for another year
Travel

Coimbatore

ELGi Inaugurates New Corporate Office in Bangalore

Covai Post Network

May 8, 2025

Share

Elgi Equipments Limited, a global leader in air compressor manufacturing, inaugurated its new corporate office on Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore.

The six-level, purpose-built facility reflects ELGi’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Re-designed from the ground up, the office promotes a dynamic and engaging work environment while incorporating eco-conscious features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, an energy-efficient transformer, and future plans for rooftop solar panels.

The inauguration ceremony was led by ELGi’s senior leadership in the presence of enthusiastic employees, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards global compressed air excellence and innovation.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿