ELGi Inaugurates New Corporate Office in Bangalore

Elgi Equipments Limited, a global leader in air compressor manufacturing, inaugurated its new corporate office on Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore.

The six-level, purpose-built facility reflects ELGi’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Re-designed from the ground up, the office promotes a dynamic and engaging work environment while incorporating eco-conscious features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, an energy-efficient transformer, and future plans for rooftop solar panels.

The inauguration ceremony was led by ELGi’s senior leadership in the presence of enthusiastic employees, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards global compressed air excellence and innovation.