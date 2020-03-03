  • Download mobile app
03 Mar 2020, Edition - 1694, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Azam Khan feels his party has failed him, says brother-in-law
  • NIA arrests Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan, residents of Kashmir, in Pulwama terror attack case
  • Jack Welch, former General Electric chairman and CEO, dies at 84.
  • #Coronavirus: One suspect is under screening at MDM Hospital, Jodhpur.
  • Fake invoicing racket involving 23 shell companies has been busted.
Travel

Coimbatore

EB AE beaten to death by wire man in Udumalpet in Tirupur district

Covai Post Network

March 3, 2020

Coimbatore : An Assistant Engineer with TNEB was beaten to death by the wire man of the EB office in Mettukadu near Udumalpet in Tirupur District, Tuesday.

Quoting initial reports, police said that the AE, Maniprabu and wire man Kannan had indulged in quarrel early Tuesday morning in the office and Kannan reportedly hit the engineer with wooden log.

Some of the employees took the bleeding Maniprabhu to the Government hospital in Udumalpet ,where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Kannan, who was absconding, was reportedly angry on Maniprabhu as he used to assign excess work to him and police suspect this could be the reason for the argument and subsequent killing.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿