EB AE beaten to death by wire man in Udumalpet in Tirupur district

Coimbatore : An Assistant Engineer with TNEB was beaten to death by the wire man of the EB office in Mettukadu near Udumalpet in Tirupur District, Tuesday.

Quoting initial reports, police said that the AE, Maniprabu and wire man Kannan had indulged in quarrel early Tuesday morning in the office and Kannan reportedly hit the engineer with wooden log.

Some of the employees took the bleeding Maniprabhu to the Government hospital in Udumalpet ,where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Kannan, who was absconding, was reportedly angry on Maniprabhu as he used to assign excess work to him and police suspect this could be the reason for the argument and subsequent killing.