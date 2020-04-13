Eight held for raping and impregnating ninth standard girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Eight persons, including four teenaged students, were arrested on Monday, on charges of sexually assaulting a ninth standard girl and impregnating her.

Based on the complaint by the victim that she was suffering from stomach pain for the last couple of days, the parents took her and tested at the Government Hospital her Saturday, police said Monday.

Shocked to learn that their teenage daughter, a private school student in Singanallur in the city, was pregnant, further inquiry revealed that her four classmates and another four had sexually assaulted her two months ago, they said.

On complaint from the parents, all the eight were arrested and further investigations on, police said.