Eight more Covid Infections in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: WIth eight more persons testing positive to the Corona virus in the Nilgiris on Thursday, the total number of infections in the district has moved up to 115.

Of the additions three from Cash Bazaar,Ooty and one from College road,Coonoor were secondary infections of the Public Relations Officer of a Yellanhalli based private company.

Of the others two were from Kotagiri,one from S.Kaikatty in Nedugula panchayat and one who was the wife of a Chennai based person who had tested positive earlier.