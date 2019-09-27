Elango re-elected as SIMA-CDRA Chairman

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : R Elango, Managing Director of Sangeeth Textiles Limited, has been unanimously re-elected as Chairman of the SIMA Cotton Development and Research Association (CD&RA) for the year 2019-20.

While R Ravichandran, Director of Veejay Yarns & Fabrics Pvt Limited was re-elected as the Deputy Chairman, G Venkatramachandran, Managing Director of Laven Technoblend Limited was elected as Vice Chairman at the 44th Annual General Meeting held last night here.

SIMA CD & RA is a registered non-profit organization, established in 1974 by textile mills in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry, a Southern India Mills Association (SIMA),a release said today.

Its main objective is to promote the development of cotton farming for enhancing cotton production, productivity and fibre quality so that the raw cotton may be made available at reasonable price to the textile mills.

It supplements the efforts of the State and Central Governments and other agencies in promoting the increased production of quality cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry.