Elephant kills 55-year old, second incident in two days

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of the killing of a 7-year-old girl, a 55-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Anamalai area near Pollachi in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

Makali, who came out to answer nature’s call was killed by the elephant which was standing in front of his house in Navamalai, police said,

The incident created panic in the tribal hamlet, as a 7-year-old had been killed just two days ago by an elephant

The local AIADMK MLA, Kasturi accompanied by Tahsildar, DSP Vivekanandan, Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve Marimuthu visited the area and consoled the bereaved families.

However, people complained about the failure of the forest department in preventing the straying of elephants and taking lives. For their safety, arrangements were made to temporarily accommodate 40 families in the quarters belonging to the Electricity Board.