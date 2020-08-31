Elephant kills man in Coimbatore, tiger kills tribal woman in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 55-year old man, who was sleeping on a temple premises in Kanuvai on the outskirts was trampled to death by elephant in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the man, identified as Nagaraj of Seeranaicken Palayam in the city, was sleeping on temple premises for the last few months due to family dispute.

Based on information that the person was lying dead in the attack by elephant, whose movement was confirmed by its leg mark, police rushed to the spot and retrieved and sent the body to Government Hospital here.

Earlier some of the relatives arrived at the scene and identified the body as that of Nagaraj, police said.

Meanwhile, a 50 year old tribal woman was found fatally attacked by a tiger at Kallallah in Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Masinagudi in Nilgiris district.

The profusely bleeding body of Gowri, of Kudubarpadi tribal village was found by some tribals and immediately informed to the Forest Department officials around 12 noon Monday.

Since pug mark was found near the body, department officials confirm that the woman, who had gone to graze sheep, was killed by the tiger.

Body has been sent to Government hospital for postmortem, they said.