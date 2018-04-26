  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

Coimbatore

Elephant tramples 80-year-old woman to death in Ooty

Covai Post Network

April 26, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : An octogenarian woman was trampled to death by an elephant near her house in Kathadi in Udhagamandalam in nearby Nilgiris district early today.

Chinnakarupayi, 80, was standing in front of her house when an elephant suddenly appeared and attacked her with its legs, resulting in her instantaneous death, police said.

ALSO READ : Madras High Court orders CBI probe into gutka scam

Forest and police officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem to government hospital, they said.

Meanwhile, a herd of elephants damaged two houses and compound walls in a village near Mettupalayam in the district in the wee hours. The herd of five with a calf, managed to enter Samayapuram village past midnight and damaged two houses, police said.

Villagers, living in fear of the frequent straying of pachyderms into human habitations and also agriculture lands, want the forest department to take concrete steps to prevent animals from entering villages.

