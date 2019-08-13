  • Download mobile app
13 Aug 2019, Edition - 1491, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • US President Donald Trump says US learning ‘much’ from Russia missile test blast.
  • Cabinet meet at 11am.
  • UNSC not waiting with garlands for you: Pakistan Foreign Minister Salman Qurishi tells Pakistanis.
Travel

Coimbatore

Estimated loss in Nilgiris stands at Rs.199.23 crore

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2019

Ooty : The loss due to incessant rains in Nilgiris district is estimated at Rs.199.23 crore, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam said Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, after visiting flood affected areas and meeting with the officials, Paneerselvam said that the officials have prepared an estimate of the losses across the district, which is Rs.199.23 crore.

The report will be submitted to Chief Minister, K Palanisamy for necessary follow up, he said.

The crop was affected in 500 acres and Rs.4.37 crore will be earmarked for it said.

Stating that the district received heavy rains in three days, which were supposed to get in two months, he said that six human lives were lost in the rain-related incidents.

A total of 1,350 houses were damaged in the rains and temporary houses will be built in another 15 days, Paneerselvam said.

Earlier he had held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿