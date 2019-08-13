Estimated loss in Nilgiris stands at Rs.199.23 crore

Covai Post Network

Ooty : The loss due to incessant rains in Nilgiris district is estimated at Rs.199.23 crore, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam said Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, after visiting flood affected areas and meeting with the officials, Paneerselvam said that the officials have prepared an estimate of the losses across the district, which is Rs.199.23 crore.

The report will be submitted to Chief Minister, K Palanisamy for necessary follow up, he said.

The crop was affected in 500 acres and Rs.4.37 crore will be earmarked for it said.

Stating that the district received heavy rains in three days, which were supposed to get in two months, he said that six human lives were lost in the rain-related incidents.

A total of 1,350 houses were damaged in the rains and temporary houses will be built in another 15 days, Paneerselvam said.

Earlier he had held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation.