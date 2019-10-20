Eye and dental camp conducted by Isha, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Isha Arogya Alai, a unit of the Isha Foundation’s Action for Rural Rejuvenation (ARR) today conducted a free medical dental and eye treatment camp, at Government Elementary School at Narasipuram in collaboration with Aravind Eye Hospitals.

A total of 155 patients got treated in the camp, of which 107 went through eye screening and 21 patients were diagnosed for cataract and treated in Aravind Eye Hospital with surgery.

Seven patients were diagnosed with vision issues of long/ short sight and provided with power glasses at cheaper prices at the camp itself.

A total of 32 got free dental care and treatment at the dental camp and.16 patients were treated for general medicine, with all the beneficiaries being. facilitated with free transport, food and accommodation along with free treatment.

ARR has involved itself in various kinds of activities, including medical camps in the villages free of cost. Mostly organised for the rural poor, people were diagnosed free of cost for issues like cataract, long and short eye sight and other such issues.

The Isha Arogya Clinics were established under the guidance of Sadhguru, Isha Foundation founder, to offer affordable traditional healthcare solutions to the larger public. Isha Arogya’s outreach includes clinics around Tamil Nadu that offer complete healthcare with free consultation, pharmacies, laboratories and therapy rooms.