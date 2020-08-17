  • Download mobile app
17 Aug 2020
Faculty development and Induction Programme at Amphisoft

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2020

Faculty Development and Induction Program was conducted in Amphisoft Technologies, the parent company of E box colleges at their registered office.

About 50 faculties who are from reputed institutions like IIT, NIT, REC and prominent Institutions have joined with the E Box colleges and started their teaching journey with E Box platform.

The program was conducted on Online mode and few faculties from Coimbatore attended in person.

Classes by Expert Teachers in blended learning mode will commence soon for the second, third and final year students of all Engineering College.

Dr. Pradeep, Chief Innovation Officer, Amphisoft Technologies Inaugurated the sessions and said, we must advance in the research eco system. We plan to bring about 30 to 40 startup studios every year, our rapid engineering framework is designed to invent a number of products from every studio within a year.

Dr. Balamurugan, Chief Learning officer presided over the program and said, Skilling and learning through practice methodology will make Engineering education fulfilled. E Box will bring about this change and revolutionize the Industry.

