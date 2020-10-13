Fake ID in the name of Tea Board ED

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The Tea Board (South) has in a compliant to the Superintendent of Police,the Nilgiris stated that cyber criminals have created A fake e-mail ID in the name of its Executive Director Dr.M.Balaji.

Urging the police to nab the culprits, the Deputy Director,Tea Board Mr.G.S.Hariprakash has stated that the fake e-mail ID created was chiefexecutive191 @ gmail.com

He alleged that the crime had been committed to deceive the public including the tea fraternity.

He asked the public not to act on such fake IDs.

Such instances should be brought to the notice of the Tea Board.

The correct e-mail ID waa [email protected]