Farm hands from other districts:BJP’s appeal to SP

Coimbatore : SP Arularasu today assured that steps will be taken to bring agricultural labourers from other districts to mitigate the sufferings of farmers, particularly onion producers.This assurance followed a request from the BJP.

A BJP Agricultural Wing delegation headed by its president, G K Nagaraj had met Arularasu and submitted a petition, which said that

onions cultivated in more than 2,000 acres of land in Thondamuthur were ready for harvesting.

However, due to labour shortage the works were pending.

He feared that the crops would perish,if not harvested.

Considering their plight, Nagaraj requested the department to permit labourers from other districts like Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri to come here for harvesting, by following all the guidelines.

The wing Vice president, Baba Ramesh, Secretary, Nataraj, Coimbatore Urban district president,Senthilkumar were part of the delegation.