13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Coimbatore

Farmers agitated over discharge of effluents into Noyyal, as water flows red in colour

Covai Post Network
October 13, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Farmers in Tirupur and surrounding areas were agitated over the discharge of effluent from dyeing units into the Noyyal river, which has become ‘useless’ for irrigation.The farmers woke up early on Friday morning to see the river water flowing in red colour, due to untreated effluent discharge from dyeing units, leading foul smell spreading around the area, farmers association sources said.

“The heavy rains experienced in the last fortnight has resulted in copious inflow into the river. Taking undue advantage of this, dyers have discharged the effluents into the water, leading to heavy foam formation,” they said. Though the issue was taken to the Government and Dyers Association, the State Environment Minister, Karuppanan, had recently attributed the foam to the soap water generated due to washing clothes and bathing by the people, which received flak from the farmers organisations and general public.

Following complaints, the State Pollution Control Board had sealed 23 dyeing units a month ago. Even as the general public and voluntary organisations started cleaning the river, the sudden discharge of effluent from dyeing units irked the farmers, as the water has become completely red and violet, leading foul smell and useless for irrigation.

The farmers and social activists appealed to the PCB to take stringent action against those who had violated the pollution norms, thus making water ‘useless’. Similar situation also reported from a village near Omalur in Salem district, where dyers and other textile manufacturers released the unit water into the river used by the residents, association sources said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

‘I do my own thing’: Artist Jatin Das explains what makes his work so distinct
October 12, 2017

After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Tulsi
October 12, 2017

The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...

Read More