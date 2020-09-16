  • Download mobile app
16 Sep 2020, Edition - 1891, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over failed promises during Covid-19 crisis
  • Covid-19: Vaccine shots will reach most only in late 2021, say experts
  • Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers plant 1.26 lakh saplings in TN in three days

Covai Post Network

September 16, 2020

Coimbatore : Farmers in Tamil Nadu planted 1.26 lakh saplings across the state in just 3 days in a drive organized by Cauvery Calling in memory of Maram Thangasamy.

Thanga Kannan, son of Thangasamy participated in the plantation drive in Pudukkottai.

The plantation drives were conducted in more than 20 districts of Tamil Nadu this year including Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Kovai, Salem, Madurai and other districts on September 14, 15 and 16.

A total of 1.26 lakh saplings were planted on 331 acres of land across the state.

Cash crops like Teak, Red Sandalwood, Sandalwood, Vengai, Melia Dubai, Mahagony and Rosewood were chosen to ensure farmers reap economic benefits in addition to environmental impact, a Isha release said today.

Farmers planted a minimum of 450 saplings and a maximum of 15,000.

Cauvery Calling volunteers interacted with farmers sharing their expertise on the right variety of crop, soil, climatic conditions and cropping patterns.

Thangasamy played a pivotal role in creating awareness amongst the farming community of Tamil Nadu. Hailing from Pudukottai, he
dedicated his life to inspiring people to plant trees. He was actively involved with Isha’s environmental initiatives till he passed away in 2018.

Isha Agroforestry began planting trees in memory from last year.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿