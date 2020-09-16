Farmers plant 1.26 lakh saplings in TN in three days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Farmers in Tamil Nadu planted 1.26 lakh saplings across the state in just 3 days in a drive organized by Cauvery Calling in memory of Maram Thangasamy.

Thanga Kannan, son of Thangasamy participated in the plantation drive in Pudukkottai.

The plantation drives were conducted in more than 20 districts of Tamil Nadu this year including Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Kovai, Salem, Madurai and other districts on September 14, 15 and 16.

A total of 1.26 lakh saplings were planted on 331 acres of land across the state.

Cash crops like Teak, Red Sandalwood, Sandalwood, Vengai, Melia Dubai, Mahagony and Rosewood were chosen to ensure farmers reap economic benefits in addition to environmental impact, a Isha release said today.

Farmers planted a minimum of 450 saplings and a maximum of 15,000.

Cauvery Calling volunteers interacted with farmers sharing their expertise on the right variety of crop, soil, climatic conditions and cropping patterns.

Thangasamy played a pivotal role in creating awareness amongst the farming community of Tamil Nadu. Hailing from Pudukottai, he

dedicated his life to inspiring people to plant trees. He was actively involved with Isha’s environmental initiatives till he passed away in 2018.

Isha Agroforestry began planting trees in memory from last year.