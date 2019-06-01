Farmers protest Centre’s appeal to SC on Salem-Chennai corridor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 100 farmers, including women, staged protest demonstrated Saturday near Salem, against the Centre’s appeal to Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order cancelling the land acquisition for the proposed eight lane Chennai-Salem green corridor..

The farmers gathered at Nazhikallpatti, some 7 kms from Salem city, and raised slogans against the Centre. .

The farmers accused the Centre and BJP of attempting to take revenge on the people of the State for the drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha elections from the State, police said.

The farmers, with the support of political parties, have planned to organise massive protests on June 30., they said,