  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2019, Edition - 1418, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rajnathsingh pays homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi
  • Day 1: PM Narendra Modi works on ties with neighbours
  • Rajnathsingh pays tribute to jawans at National War Memorial ahead of taking charge as defence minister
  • Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in #Shopian, J&K
  • Sensex touches 40,018.24, up by 186.27 points.
  • Admiral Karambir Singh assumes charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers protest Centre’s appeal to SC on Salem-Chennai corridor

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 100 farmers, including women, staged protest demonstrated Saturday near Salem, against the Centre’s appeal to Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order cancelling the land acquisition for the proposed eight lane Chennai-Salem green corridor..

The farmers gathered at Nazhikallpatti, some 7 kms from Salem city, and raised slogans against the Centre. .

The farmers accused the Centre and BJP of attempting to take revenge on the people of the State for the drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha elections from the State, police said.

The farmers, with the support of political parties, have planned to organise massive protests on June 30., they said,

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿