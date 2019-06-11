Farmers protest erection of HT tower on agri land

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in a village near Karumathampatti on the outskirts, when 10 villagers climbed atop a high volt electricity tower protesting against the visit of officials from Powergrid who were measuring land for erecting high tension towers there.

Farmers across the State are objecting to erection of HT towers in their agriculture land for fear of losing fertility of land and affecting their livelihood.

As the Powergrid officials, along with a posse of police, arrived at Semmandampalayam for taking measurement for erecting the towers, a large number of farmers reached there and voiced their protests against their action, police said.

Amidst arguments between the farmers and police, the officials continued to measure the land. Protesting against this, some farmers climbed a nearby electricity tower demanding immediate withdrawal of the officials, police said.

A similar protest was held at nearby Chennipandavar Temple, where 20 farmers climbed atop a tower to lodge their protest, police said.

All of them were arrested and kept at a marriage hall, they said.

Meanwhile, CPIM MP-elect P R Natarajan from Coimbatore, condemned the arrest and also the action of officials for bringing police to threaten the protesting farmers.