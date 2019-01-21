  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2019
  • Security forces have cordoned off the area as the encounter is underway
Farmers seek separate budget for agriculture, MSP for all produce

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TN Farmers’ Association) Monday urged the Centre to present a separate budget for agriculture and also fix MSP for all produces for the benefit of the farmers.

In a petition submitted to the District Collector, T N Hariharan, the association appealed him to prevail upon the Centre on the need to have a separate budget for agriculture, for the survival of farmers across India.

The association president, S Palanisamy also wanted the Government to take immediate steps to waive of loans taken by farmers both from the nationalised and cooperative banks, as they were not in a position to repay the loans due to various problems, including natural calamities.

Since the farmers were not not getting the right price for their produce due to escalating cost of production, the Government should fix MSP for their produce so that they can meet both ends, Palanisamy said.

