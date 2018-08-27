Farmers seek waiver of farm loans

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (Farmers Association) on Monday urged the Centre among other things waiver of agricultural loans.

In a petition submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through District Collector T.N. Hariharan, the association demanded that the Centre should take steps to provide a pension of Rs.5,000 to the farmers and to others involved in agriculture sector.

The Centre should also see to it that the Rs.2,000 crore arrears be paid to the sugar cane growers from the mills, it said.