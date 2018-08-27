  • Download mobile app

27 Aug 2018

  • Ruckus ensues in Punjab Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s comment on 1984 as Akali Dal stages walkout
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is also looking for funds from other agencies apart from the World Bank
  • CBI names Kalaskar as the other shooter in Dabholkar murder case
  • ‘Stone-pelting’ festival celebrated in Uttarakhand with fruits and flowers
  • India’s first official engagement with Imran Khan government
Farmers seek waiver of farm loans

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (Farmers Association) on Monday urged the Centre among other things waiver of agricultural loans.

In a petition submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through District Collector T.N. Hariharan, the association demanded that the Centre should take steps to provide a pension of Rs.5,000 to the farmers and to others involved in agriculture sector.

The Centre should also see to it that the Rs.2,000 crore arrears be paid to the sugar cane growers from the mills, it said.

