Father arrested for killing his son in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A 65-year old man was arrested today for killing his son over some dispute in Annur.

According to police, Velusamy of Masagounderrchettipalayam, on the outskirts, was reportedly attacked by his elder son Palanisamy under the influence of liquor yesterday evening, leading to fisticuff.

Upset over the incident, father left the house and returned only in the wee hours of today.

Reaching home, Velusamy took an axe and hacked his 39-year old sleeping son all over the body, resulting in his spot death.

Hearing the screams, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested Velusamy and remanded to judicial custody.

The body was taken to the Government hospital for postmortem.