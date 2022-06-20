Film Choreographer Sridhar inaugurated ARS Dance Academy in Covai

Athira.S

Coimbatore: The popular dance choreographer Sridhar master, inaugurated the ARS dance

academy at Hopes in Covai. He was accompanied by his daughter Akshatha and Director of Cluster Media College, Aravindan Speaking during the event Sridhar said that several people were now preferring to learn dance as a step towards improving fitness. Dance has innumerable health benefits and there is a lot of awareness amongst people on the same, he said.

Sridhar has worked as a dance choreographer across India’s several regional films in various languages including Tamil,Telugu and Malayalam besides Hindi.

Sridhar has also the credit of acting in few films. He imparts dance training to the young and old age people through ARS dance academy in Chennai.

Later speaking to reporters, he said that people take up dancing to improve their physical health and fitness. Anyone interested can learn to dance and there are several opportunities that dance opens up in the field of film industry . He further added that currently he was not only looking particularly into Choreography but is focusing on producing solo albums.