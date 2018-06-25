Film director Ameer gets anticipatory bail

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The District Court here on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Tamil Film director Ameer in connection with the fracas that broke out during a debate organised by a private TV Channel early this month.

The Tamil news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, had organised a debate on people’s right to protest, in the aftermath of Tuticorin firing incident on June 8, in which leaders of various political parties participated along with Ameer.

Responding to the remarks made by BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan, Ameer referred the violence and situation in the city after the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary in September 2016, which triggered tension as some BJP and Munnani workers from the audience, raised objections, leading to brief disruption of the debate.

Cases have been registered against the channel and its reporter, who had booked a private college for holding the debate, MLA U Thaniyarasu and Ameer, who were booked under IPC sections 153 (a) and 505.

As police summoned Ameer to appear before them, he had also filed an anticipatory bail petition in a District court, which came up for hearing.

The court granted anticipatory bail to Ameer and asked him to appear before Peelamedu police station and explain his position.

Emerging out of police station, Ameer told reporters that the recent arrests by Tamil Nadu Government were against the freedom of expression.