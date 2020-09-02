FIRST YEAR STUDENTS ORIENTATION Programme OF UCAS

Covai Post Network

First year orientation programme of United College of Arts and Science, Perianaickenpalayam, Coimbatore was held in online mode today.

Dr Balamurugan, Chief Learning Officer welcomed the students and all other members. Dr M Jayakumar, Director (Pedagogy), E Box colleges gave the Keynote address.

He said, we are 21stcentury learners and the growth engines of our country. We must act quickly and pay more attention to learning. We have to have constant interaction with industry and teachers to grow up in life. Students of UCAS will have opportunities of becoming Entrepreneurs in E BOX Startup studios, take part in professional exams like CA, TCWA, CMA and get good product company job offers.

Kalaimamani Marabin Maindan Muthiah, Editor, Namadhu Nambikkai, inaugurated the Classes and delivered the Inaugural Address. In his speech he said, students need to have a holistic growth. We a running a horse race and the jockey is important for winning the race. We need to guide ourselves as jockey and win the race. Failures are stepping stones to success. Everyone must have a winning attitude and not with drawl attitude. In education, a sense of belongingness is important, otherwise collegiate education will be a burden. You have to win yourself to get victorious. We need to come out from our own setbacks and win.

Dr S Nirmala Principal, UCAS proposed the vote of thanks.