  • Download mobile app
23 Sep 2019, Edition - 1532, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • National interest priority; can’t stay isolated in world trade, says Piyush Goyal
  • Ayodhya case: Archaeological data wasn’t studied by experts, says SC
  • Everyone has to accept Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya: Amit Shah
Travel

Coimbatore

Fish, meat sellers seek removal of a particular scene from Vijay starrer

Covai Post Network

September 23, 2019

Coimbatore : A group of fish and meat sellers Monday sought the removal of a scene from Tamil film, Bigil of Vijay, where he was placing his leg on a knife, which they claimed hurt their sentiments.

The group which came to the office of the district collector to submit a memorandum, brought some posters and tore them on the premises, protesting against the scene, police said.

They had already complained about the scene to the producers, but fell in deaf ears and neglected the pleas, they said.

The sellers also cautioned of a major unrest if the scene was not removed forthwith and memorandums in this regard have been submitted to the Chief Minister and the district collector in this regard, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿