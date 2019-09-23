Fish, meat sellers seek removal of a particular scene from Vijay starrer

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of fish and meat sellers Monday sought the removal of a scene from Tamil film, Bigil of Vijay, where he was placing his leg on a knife, which they claimed hurt their sentiments.

The group which came to the office of the district collector to submit a memorandum, brought some posters and tore them on the premises, protesting against the scene, police said.

They had already complained about the scene to the producers, but fell in deaf ears and neglected the pleas, they said.

The sellers also cautioned of a major unrest if the scene was not removed forthwith and memorandums in this regard have been submitted to the Chief Minister and the district collector in this regard, police said.