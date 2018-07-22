Five drown in gushing waters of Cauvery

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Five persons, including three women, of a six-member family, were washed away in Cauvery river in Salem district, this morning where they had gone to take bath.

Despite warning from the district administration against venturing into the river, which is already in spate, six persons, including a 9-year old boy, entered the river near Reddiyur, some 80 kms from Salem, for taking bath.

All of them were washed away in the gushing waters, police said.

However, one college girl student, Thanushree, was rescued by some persons on the river bank and sent to hospital for treatment.

Police along with personnel from Fire and Rescue department carried out search along the river and succeeded in retrieving the bodies of Saravanan, themhead-of the family, his wife Mythili and niece Vanishree, hailing from Jayamangalam in Erode district and Raveena, daughter of his relative in Reddiyur.

Search is on for Hariharan, brother of Raveena, they said. Salem district collector, Rohini and senior officials rushed to the spot.

Rohini had already warned the people not to venture into the river, which is in the spate due to heavy inflow of water from Karnataka and also release from Mettur dam.

She once again warned people from taking photographs or selfies on the banks.