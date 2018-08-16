  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on August 17
  • Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
  • Jagat Prakash Nadda, Health Minister briefs media, says Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical
  • PM Modi leaves AIIMS, Delhi after visiting critical Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
  • PM Modi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reaches AIIMS, PM Modi expected shortly
  • Congress president Rahul Gandhi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan; 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar
  • Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at AIIMS
Travel

Coimbatore

Flood alert on Amaravathi and Bhavani river banks, houses submerged in Valparai

Covai Post Network

August 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Flood alert has been sounded on the banks of Amaravathi river in Tirupur district, which is in spate, even as about 500 houses submerged in Valparai in the district, which is bearing the brunt of South West Monsoon for the last few days.

According to official sources, heavy rains being experienced in the last couple of days resulted in Amaravathi dam brimming to full and surplus water being released in the river. In view of this, a flood alert has been sounded and the people living in low lying areas are asked to move to safer places, sources said.

SImilarly, flood warning persisted on Bhavani banks near Mettupalayam in the district as 57,000 cusecs of water being released from Pilloor Dam, which reached its full capacity of 100 feet, an official release said today.

In plantation village of Valparai, which is bearing the brunt of monsoon for the last one week, rain waters entered nearly 500 houses, requiring the inmates to be evacuated.

An old woman was washed away in the flood waters and search was on, even as holiday was declared for school in Valparai and Pollachi taluk for today..

Stating that the bus depot and diesel storage tanks submerged in the water, public transport were off the roads, they said that landslide and falling of tree on highway connecting Pollachi, disrupted the vehicular traffic.

As the water release from Mettur Dam in Salem District increasedto 1.70 lakh cusecs, the administration is warning the people in Rettiyur and Therkattikadu villages not to venture out and move to safer places, through public address system, they said.

Meanwhile a 17-member team from NDRF, armed with life saving devices, has been kept in readiness at Mettur to meet any eventualities following heavy discharge of water.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿