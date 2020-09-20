Flood alert to those living on Bhavani river banks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of Bhavani river in and around Mettupalayam in the district, following the release of surplus water from Pilloor Dam there Sunday.

According to official sources, the inflow to the dam was steadily increasing due to incessant rains being experienced in the catchment area and also Nilgiris district.

With the inflow recording at 13,000 tmc, 7,000 tmc of water is being released considering the safety of dam and in view of this people living

in the low lying areas were asked to be safe and not to venture into the river for taking bath or washing clothes.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandary Minister, Udhumalai Radhakrishnan Sunday released water from Amaravathi Dam in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district.

About 8,700 tmc of water will be released till February two to irrigate 51,903 acres of land in Tirupur and Karur districts.

According to sources, 18,700 tmc of water is being released from Mettur Stanley Reservoir in Salem for irrigation to the farmers in the Delta districts of the State.

The inflow into the reservoir is 11,241 tmc and the water level 90.26 feet as against the 120 feet capacity with water availability of 52.94 tmc.