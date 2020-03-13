Form peace committee, ban demos, meetings which incite communal tension: CPIM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Tamil Nadu CPIM Friday on urged the District Administration and police department to ban all types of procession, public meeting and demonstrations which result in inciting communal tension in the city.

In identical letters to the Collector, K Rajamani and Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, the State CPIM Unit secretary, K Balakrishnan expressed anguish over the communal tension in this major commercial city between two communities for the last one week.

Considering the situation, the administration should take steps to form a peace committee comprising the leaders of political parties, people’s representatives, industrialists and traders to ease the tension and to bring back normalcy, he said.

Welcoming the efforts being taken by police to maintain law and order and peace, Balakrishnan however, asked the department not not to compromise on the pressure and compulsion exerted on it in certain occasion.

The trouble started only after BJP and Hindu outfits started pro-CAA dharna in Gandhipuram in the city, where permission was denied to otherparties and organisations, he pointed out.

Since then there was a chain of incidents such as attack of HIndu Munnani functionary, hurling of petrol bombs at Mosque and Hindu Munnani office, attack on SDPI and RSS workers, attack on auto rickshaws belonging to both communities, he said.

In order to bring back normalcy and maintain law and order, the processions and demos which incite violence should be banned and action taken against those who defy the ban, Balakrishnan said.